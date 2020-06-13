Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR with balcony

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Clark District
1 Unit Available
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 06/20/20 Parkview Grove *Pet Friendly* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Parkview Grove Apartments Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available now.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2747 20th Place Available 07/01/20 Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2110 Charlie Court
2110 Charlie Court, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1792 sqft
2110 Charlie Court Available 06/26/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Forest Grove. Light and bright 3 level home boasts laminate flooring in the living area and carpeted bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Grove

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
778 NW Lincoln St
778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1117 SE Westerland St
1117 Southeast Westerland Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Immaculate Newer Construction Hillsboro Home In Excellent Neighborhood! - This amazing home, located in the popular Arbor Roses Neighborhood, is loaded with features you will love! Including: Maple flooring on main, ample built-ins, custom window

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr.
4117 Southeast Wynnwood Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1416 sqft
Cute, Updated 3 Bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse 2 car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
204 NW Warren St
204 Northwest Warren Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1911 NE Shannon Drive
1911 Northeast Shannon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Intel Jones Farm in Hillsboro - Enjoy single level living on a quiet corner lot. Living room features woodburning fireplace and slider to the patio. Master bedroom has its own bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
746 SE High Street
746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4507 SE Libby Ct
4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1566 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq Ft: 1566 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Forest Grove, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

