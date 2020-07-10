/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Jesse Quinn Apartments
1837 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
$1,295
792 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jesse Quinn Apartments in Forest Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clark District
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
4th and Main
390 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4th and Main in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
$
6 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 *PLS SEE REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING WALK THROUGH* Brand new luxury vnyl plnk flrng + paint throughout! Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Dplx w/ lots of off-str. parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
2021 NE Barberry Dr
2021 Northeast Barberry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2021 NE Barberry - Property Id: 313048 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313048 Property Id 313048 (RLNE5904789)
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
741 NE Grant Street
741 Northeast Grant Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1696 sqft
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq.
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Northwest Hillsboro
276 North East Tralee Court
276 NE Tralee Ct, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL Leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
1 of 3
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
South Hillsboro
1492 SE Gerhard Dr.
1492 Southeast Gerhard Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1719 sqft
Great Location - Nice home on corner lot ready for Lease. Freshly painted!! Home has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer, Disposal. Forced Air Gas heat /AC, Gas Fireplace. Fenced back yard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206
101 Northeast Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
20037 NW Keller Rd.
20037 Northwest Keller Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1284 sqft
20037 NW Keller Rd. ~ Country Living - Great ranch style home out in North Plains! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1284 sqf house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and disposal.
