27 Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
2 Units Available
Jesse Quinn Apartments
1837 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
$1,295
792 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jesse Quinn Apartments in Forest Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Clark District
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3107 Periwinkle St.
3107 Periwinkle Street, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1268 sqft
3107 Periwinkle Street ~ Large Fenced Yard! - This Cute and Comfortable 2-story home on the corner lot is 1268 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring! Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
3050 Brittany Dr.
3050 Brittany Drive, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 bed 2 bath with parking - Duplex Style Apartment - Fenced in back yard with large storage shed - Laundry room - Visit www.fratelli.managebuilding.com to apply

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1819 Elm St
1819 Elm Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
One-level duplex, 2 bedrooms/1 bath w/washer/dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove included. Off-street parking available. Private fenced grass area and deck, plus locking tool shed for storables. Rent includes water/sewer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
5 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
4th and Main
390 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4th and Main in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider".
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
4 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
543 NE Truman Lane
543 Northeast Truman Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1535 sqft
543 NE Truman Lane Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Home in Hillsboro! - Close to downtown Hillsboro and Max Line. New Carpet and Paint and many other features. Great room floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 *PLS SEE REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING WALK THROUGH* Brand new luxury vnyl plnk flrng + paint throughout! Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Dplx w/ lots of off-str. parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
530 SE 12th Avenue
530 Southeast 12th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1318 sqft
530 SE 12th Avenue Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Hillsboro with RV Parking; 5 min to The Max - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home in Hillsboro 5 minutes to The Max and near Jackson Bottom Wetlands.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hillsboro
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop
1045 Southeast Fir Grove Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Large Yard - Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Completely Renovated with New Wood Style Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, and Kitchen.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hillsboro
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
3247 NE Brogden St.
3247 Northeast Brogden Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath updated home in Hillsboro near Max line - Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in this comfortable home located in Hillsboro. Master bedroom features private bath. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
741 NE Grant Street
741 Northeast Grant Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1696 sqft
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
