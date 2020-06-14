Apartment List
/
OR
/
forest grove
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR with garage

Forest Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
1 Unit Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Nichols Lane
1155 Nichols Lane, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Well Maintained Townhouse - Come home to this beautifully maintained townhouse. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with single car garage. Kitchen with all appliances. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Grove

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
778 NW Lincoln St
778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
746 SE High Street
746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
3986 SE Lone Oak St.
3986 Southeast Lone Oak Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3986 SE Lone Oak St. Available 06/23/20 3986 SE Lone Oak Street ~ Off River Rd & Witchhazel - Great 2-story home in Parkside Estates! 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood entry and kitchen.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
204 NW Warren St
204 Northwest Warren Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 SE 53rd Avenue
1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
1593 SE 53rd Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Central Air, Prime Location Close To Nike and Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4507 SE Libby Ct
4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1566 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq Ft: 1566 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
10598 NW 320th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
194 NE Archer Ct
194 Northeast Archer Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1358 sqft
194 NE Archer Ct Available 06/26/20 Wonderful Hillsboro Single-Family Home! - Located on a private drive, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Forest Grove 3 BedroomsForest Grove Apartments with BalconyForest Grove Apartments with Garage
Forest Grove Apartments with ParkingForest Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Forest Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsForest Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific UniversityLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University