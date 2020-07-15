All apartments in Eugene
752 CLark St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

752 CLark St

752 Clark Street · (541) 606-6725
Location

752 Clark Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Whiteaker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 752 CLark St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address
752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402
Available: 2/01/2019

Offered By
Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.com

Description
This 2- bedroom 2 bath home is very fully furnished, Newley updated and fantastically decorated! Located in the heart of the Whiteaker or sometimes knows as the "Beer District" of Eugene. Living here allows you easy walkable/bikeable access to everything you need i.e. grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants. Heat is free standing gas fireplace and electric wall heaters, should be able to get by with just the fireplace.

Rental Criteria
Area- Whiteaker
Type- House
Pet- Dogs upon approval
Lease- 1 year

Amenities
• FULLY FURNISHED
• WASHER & DRYER
• INTERNET & TRASH INCLUDED IN PRICE

Details
• Beds/Baths: 2BD/2BA
• Square Feet: 1571

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1695.00
• Available: 02/01/2019
• Application Fee: $50.00
• Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Pet Policy
• Dogs upon approval
• NO CATS

(RLNE5362843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 CLark St have any available units?
752 CLark St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 CLark St have?
Some of 752 CLark St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 CLark St currently offering any rent specials?
752 CLark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 CLark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 CLark St is pet friendly.
Does 752 CLark St offer parking?
No, 752 CLark St does not offer parking.
Does 752 CLark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 CLark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 CLark St have a pool?
No, 752 CLark St does not have a pool.
Does 752 CLark St have accessible units?
No, 752 CLark St does not have accessible units.
Does 752 CLark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 CLark St does not have units with dishwashers.
