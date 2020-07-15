Amenities

752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address

752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402

Available: 2/01/2019



Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.com



This 2- bedroom 2 bath home is very fully furnished, Newley updated and fantastically decorated! Located in the heart of the Whiteaker or sometimes knows as the "Beer District" of Eugene. Living here allows you easy walkable/bikeable access to everything you need i.e. grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants. Heat is free standing gas fireplace and electric wall heaters, should be able to get by with just the fireplace.



Area- Whiteaker

Type- House

Pet- Dogs upon approval

Lease- 1 year



• FULLY FURNISHED

• WASHER & DRYER

• INTERNET & TRASH INCLUDED IN PRICE



• Beds/Baths: 2BD/2BA

• Square Feet: 1571



• Rent: $1695.00

• Available: 02/01/2019

• Application Fee: $50.00

• Security Deposit: $2,000.00



• Dogs upon approval

• NO CATS



