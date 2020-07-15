Amenities
752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address
752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402
Available: 2/01/2019
Offered By
Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.com
Description
This 2- bedroom 2 bath home is very fully furnished, Newley updated and fantastically decorated! Located in the heart of the Whiteaker or sometimes knows as the "Beer District" of Eugene. Living here allows you easy walkable/bikeable access to everything you need i.e. grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants. Heat is free standing gas fireplace and electric wall heaters, should be able to get by with just the fireplace.
Rental Criteria
Area- Whiteaker
Type- House
Pet- Dogs upon approval
Lease- 1 year
Amenities
• FULLY FURNISHED
• WASHER & DRYER
• INTERNET & TRASH INCLUDED IN PRICE
Details
• Beds/Baths: 2BD/2BA
• Square Feet: 1571
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1695.00
• Available: 02/01/2019
• Application Fee: $50.00
• Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Pet Policy
• Dogs upon approval
• NO CATS
(RLNE5362843)