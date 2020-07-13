Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed guest parking package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Parkside Apartments For Rent in Eugene, Oregon, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments feature chandelier-style light fixtures, custom accent walls, private patios, 50-gallon hot water heaters, European cabinetry with adjustable shelving, and full-size washers and dryers. Parkside pet-friendly apartments in Eugene, Oregon welcomes your four-legged friend who will love relaxing by your side in the comforts of your new home. Residents enjoy our full-size indoor basketball court, newly remodeled resident lounge with spa-like water feature, big-screen TV, full kitchen with island for entertaining, and newly renovated fitness studio. We are conveniently located to shopping and beltline areas. Our spacious floor plans will impress you, our customer service will grab you and our reasonable prices will ...