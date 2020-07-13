All apartments in Eugene
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Parkside Apartments

4075 Aerial Way · (541) 210-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0124 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0095 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0098 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0050 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 0015 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 0196 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
guest parking
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Parkside Apartments For Rent in Eugene, Oregon, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments feature chandelier-style light fixtures, custom accent walls, private patios, 50-gallon hot water heaters, European cabinetry with adjustable shelving, and full-size washers and dryers. Parkside pet-friendly apartments in Eugene, Oregon welcomes your four-legged friend who will love relaxing by your side in the comforts of your new home. Residents enjoy our full-size indoor basketball court, newly remodeled resident lounge with spa-like water feature, big-screen TV, full kitchen with island for entertaining, and newly renovated fitness studio. We are conveniently located to shopping and beltline areas. Our spacious floor plans will impress you, our customer service will grab you and our reasonable prices will ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers , Presa Canario, German Shepherds , Huskies , Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows , St. Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire, American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals (Tarantulas, Piranhas); Exotic Animals (Reptiles [snakes, iguanas], Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds [parrots, cockatiels, macaws])
Parking Details: Reserved parking: 1 space is included in the lease; Guest parking. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: 5'x8': $45/month. 10'x20': $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Apartments have?
Some of Parkside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
