Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Friendly, Eugene, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1872 Willamette St. Unit B
1872 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$535
250 sqft
Commercial Office Space for Lease - Professional office space for lease located at 19th and Willamette located in a remodeled vintage house.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2418 Portland St
2418 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 *** For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
815 W 25th Ave
815 West 25th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic, Fun Home in Friendly Neighborhood - This is a Fully Furnished home!! This is a 2 bedroom home with 2 queen beds and 1 bathroom with a shower (NO TUB).
Results within 1 mile of Friendly
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1911 Oak Street
1911 Oak Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
171 West 18th Avenue
171 West 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1174 sqft
Wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home with updated kitchen and utility room - This wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home offers a single car garage, a gas fireplace, and a fully fenced back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3374 Olive
3374 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3374 Olive Available 09/07/20 Ready to Relax - Come home to this wooded retreat in the South Hills with 2 bedrooms and a loft which can be used for office space or a den, wood burning fireplace, central electric heat and wood floors in the kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
1269 Lincoln St.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1034 West Broadway
1034 West Broadway, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Eugene, this adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath home is close to everything, including all things Whiteaker. Arched doorways and artistic elements throughout make this house a pleasure to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
115 West 16th Avenue
115 West 16th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
This unique and charming 2BD/1BA unit is part of a triplex close to downtown Eugene. Walking distance to Brails on Willamette, Cornucopia and shopping. Second upstairs bedroom has been recently updated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 East 31st
505 East 31st Avenue, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1366 sqft
505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A
556 W 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious apartment near downtown - Property Id: 314498 Gorgeous, spacious, bright 1 BR apartment in great location near downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
343 E. 15th Ave.
343 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
343 E. 15th Ave. Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO U OF O - 3 bedroom home within walking distance to the University. Has nice room upstairs, basement, carport, gas forced air heat, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Mill Street - 4
1755 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1253 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious three-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1777 Mill Street - 2
1777 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1531 sqft
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious four-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1548 Lincoln St apt B
1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656**** ****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
55 W 30th Ave
55 West 30th Avenue, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Move In Incentive! Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in the South Hills - Move in Incentive! $300 off first month's rent with a signed lease! This spacious home welcomes you into the living room from which you can see the dining room, with chandelier.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1727 Grant Street
1727 Grant Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Home Churchill High School- landscaping included - This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom offers built-ins, newer carpet, and a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1349 City View
1349 City View Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
720 sqft
1349 City View Available 10/31/19 Upstairs flat in South Eugene - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.