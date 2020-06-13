/
junction city
59 Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR📍
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
Chapel Creek Townhomes
1797 Pear Loop, Junction City, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
One day in the Country is worth a month in the city! Chapel Creek sits on the edge of town in the quiet country community of Junction City. It is made up of townhomes and duplexes that sit in a park-like community.
720 Nyssa
720 Nyssa Street, Junction City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
720 Nyssa Available 06/19/20 Cute! 3BD/1BA Junction City Home! High Ceilings! W/D Hookups! Pets? - This adorable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home is located in Junction City.
Results within 5 miles of Junction City
Bethel
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Bethel
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,060
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Bethel
5080 Barger Drive
5080 Barger Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
5080 Barger Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom home on Barger - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is very spacious. Many windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light.
Bethel
3979 N Clarey Street
3979 North Clarey Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
3979 N Clarey Street Available 06/18/20 Updated 3BD/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard on Cul-de-sac Near Barger Rd. Pets? - Bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house on cul-de-sac close to Barger Road.
Bethel
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.
River Road
1910 Debra Sue Court
1910 Debra Sue Ct., Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1824 sqft
Newer home, built in 2015. All the new home amenities like sprinkler system, granite countertops, vinyl windows, indoor laundry room and gas fireplace.
River Road
1286 Bramblewood Lane
1286 Bramblewood Lane, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Roomy two bedroom in tri plex w/ garage and washer & dryer. Please apply at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Santa Clara
1356 Zinfandel Lane
1356 Zinfandel Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1342 sqft
1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood.
Bethel
1881 Cedar Brook Drive
1881 Cedar Brook Drive, Lane County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1620 sqft
Newer Single Family Home. Lots of upgrades. - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.
Bethel
4009 Wagner
4009 Wagner Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1539 sqft
4009 Wagner Available 06/08/20 Convenient Living - This home brings the comforts of convenience, located close to schools and major shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
River Road
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Jefferson Westside
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Bethel
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Trainsong
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Far West
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
River Road
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Junction City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Junction City area include Oregon State University, and University of Oregon. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Junction City from include Eugene, Springfield, Salem, Corvallis, and Four Corners.