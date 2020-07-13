Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park package receiving

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour! Indulge yourself with comfort and convenience at River Terrace Apartments For Rent in Eugene, Oregon. Whether you choose to make your home in a one- or two-bedroom apartment home or in a two-bedroom townhome, you can rest assured that it will be filled to the brim with luxury extras including spacious bright interiors, extra closet space, European cabinetry, large double-paned windows, high lofty ceilings and garage. Our superbly landscaped grounds and exquisite personalized service are steps away from dining, shopping and entertainment. Our community is minutes from Eugenes largest mall, Valley River Center, which features wonderful shops and restaurants. River Terrace offers a cozy resident lounge and our fitness studio is made complete with a full-size gym, large locker room and an indoor basketball court. And, you're sure to enjoy the invigorating spa at ...