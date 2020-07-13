All apartments in Eugene
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

River Terrace

1150 Darlene Ln · (541) 210-9452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR 97401
Goodpasture Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0362 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0361 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0205 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 0337 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 0248 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
package receiving
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour! Indulge yourself with comfort and convenience at River Terrace Apartments For Rent in Eugene, Oregon. Whether you choose to make your home in a one- or two-bedroom apartment home or in a two-bedroom townhome, you can rest assured that it will be filled to the brim with luxury extras including spacious bright interiors, extra closet space, European cabinetry, large double-paned windows, high lofty ceilings and garage. Our superbly landscaped grounds and exquisite personalized service are steps away from dining, shopping and entertainment. Our community is minutes from Eugenes largest mall, Valley River Center, which features wonderful shops and restaurants. River Terrace offers a cozy resident lounge and our fitness studio is made complete with a full-size gym, large locker room and an indoor basketball court. And, you're sure to enjoy the invigorating spa at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 on approved credit
Additional: Utilities are a flat rate that is an additional charge which is: $60 for 1x1; $70 for 2x1; $80 for 2x2; $90 for Town homes (Columbia and Willamette)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Some restrictions apply, call for details
Parking Details: $10 Reserved uncovered; $20 Reserved carport covered. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River Terrace have any available units?
River Terrace has 11 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does River Terrace have?
Some of River Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
River Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, River Terrace is pet friendly.
Does River Terrace offer parking?
Yes, River Terrace offers parking.
Does River Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Terrace have a pool?
Yes, River Terrace has a pool.
Does River Terrace have accessible units?
No, River Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does River Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Terrace has units with dishwashers.

