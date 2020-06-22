Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom retreat! This two-story home has lots of closets for storage, all kitchen appliances, bamboo flooring upstairs, and laminate flooring downstairs. A very spacious sunken living room with a wood fireplace and honey comb shades to compliment the large windows. This home is next to a wooded lot, providing lots of privacy and shade to the entire wrap around deck. Bonus- Next to Ridgeline Trail! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care, and for abiding by all HOA Rules and Regulations. Renter’s insurance is required.



Rental Criteria Code – BI**

Area – Southeast Eugene

Type – Single Family Home

Pet – Small pet considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month per pet

Lease Term - 5/31/21



**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasn’t family or friend.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



*** DO NOT disturb tenants ***

Note: Available date is subject to change based on current tenant's vacate date!



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



(RLNE4267981)