All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 5070 Whiteaker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
5070 Whiteaker St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5070 Whiteaker St

5070 Whiteaker Street · (541) 683-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR 97405
Southeast Eugene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5070 Whiteaker St · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom retreat! This two-story home has lots of closets for storage, all kitchen appliances, bamboo flooring upstairs, and laminate flooring downstairs. A very spacious sunken living room with a wood fireplace and honey comb shades to compliment the large windows. This home is next to a wooded lot, providing lots of privacy and shade to the entire wrap around deck. Bonus- Next to Ridgeline Trail! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care, and for abiding by all HOA Rules and Regulations. Renter’s insurance is required.

Rental Criteria Code – BI**
Area – Southeast Eugene
Type – Single Family Home
Pet – Small pet considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month per pet
Lease Term - 5/31/21

**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasn’t family or friend.
**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

*** DO NOT disturb tenants ***
Note: Available date is subject to change based on current tenant's vacate date!

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

(RLNE4267981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Whiteaker St have any available units?
5070 Whiteaker St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 5070 Whiteaker St have?
Some of 5070 Whiteaker St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Whiteaker St currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Whiteaker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Whiteaker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5070 Whiteaker St is pet friendly.
Does 5070 Whiteaker St offer parking?
Yes, 5070 Whiteaker St does offer parking.
Does 5070 Whiteaker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5070 Whiteaker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Whiteaker St have a pool?
No, 5070 Whiteaker St does not have a pool.
Does 5070 Whiteaker St have accessible units?
No, 5070 Whiteaker St does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Whiteaker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5070 Whiteaker St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5070 Whiteaker St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street
Eugene, OR 97401
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eugene, OR 97402
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
Riviera Village
130 River Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity