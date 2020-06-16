1534 Charnelton Aly

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694
Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet. The pictures do not do the house justice; it is very impressive.
Lease start date: July 1, 2020
Located .75 miles from the U of O.
Upscale, perfectly maintained home with an abundance of amenities. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning and heating, SOHO gas fireplace, built in flat screen tv with swing out media cabinet, quartz countertops, maple cabinets, vaulted bedrooms, loft office space, art niches, built-ins, window coverings, energy star & Earth Advantage green certified, balcony from master suite plus back patio, fenced yard with raised beds, and owner security system.
2 very large bedrooms, including a huge master bath/walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet.
2.5 baths, large sunny balcony, patio, garage, driveway parking off main street, high quality washer/dryer, flatscreen tv.
No Pets Allowed
