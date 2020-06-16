All apartments in Eugene
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Aly

1534 Charnelton Alley · (858) 336-2363
Location

1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR 97401
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694

Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet. The pictures do not do the house justice; it is very impressive.

Lease start date: July 1, 2020

Located .75 miles from the U of O.

Upscale, perfectly maintained home with an abundance of amenities. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning and heating, SOHO gas fireplace, built in flat screen tv with swing out media cabinet, quartz countertops, maple cabinets, vaulted bedrooms, loft office space, art niches, built-ins, window coverings, energy star & Earth Advantage green certified, balcony from master suite plus back patio, fenced yard with raised beds, and owner security system.

2 very large bedrooms, including a huge master bath/walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet.

2.5 baths, large sunny balcony, patio, garage, driveway parking off main street, high quality washer/dryer, flatscreen tv.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52694
Property Id 52694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Charnelton Aly have any available units?
1534 Charnelton Aly has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Charnelton Aly have?
Some of 1534 Charnelton Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Charnelton Aly currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Charnelton Aly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Charnelton Aly pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Charnelton Aly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1534 Charnelton Aly offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Charnelton Aly does offer parking.
Does 1534 Charnelton Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 Charnelton Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Charnelton Aly have a pool?
No, 1534 Charnelton Aly does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Charnelton Aly have accessible units?
No, 1534 Charnelton Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Charnelton Aly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Charnelton Aly has units with dishwashers.
