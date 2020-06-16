1534 Charnelton Aly

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694



Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet. The pictures do not do the house justice; it is very impressive.



Lease start date: July 1, 2020



Located .75 miles from the U of O.



Upscale, perfectly maintained home with an abundance of amenities. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning and heating, SOHO gas fireplace, built in flat screen tv with swing out media cabinet, quartz countertops, maple cabinets, vaulted bedrooms, loft office space, art niches, built-ins, window coverings, energy star & Earth Advantage green certified, balcony from master suite plus back patio, fenced yard with raised beds, and owner security system.



2 very large bedrooms, including a huge master bath/walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet.



2.5 baths, large sunny balcony, patio, garage, driveway parking off main street, high quality washer/dryer, flatscreen tv.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52694

Property Id 52694



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5826717)