Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub

Birch Pointe is a natural haven amid towering white oaks, eagles on the wing and chirping frogs at dusk-but it's still equipped with every modern convenience. Reshape your limits in the full-service fitness center, or take a dip in the 35-foot swimming pool. A Walk Score of 80 means you're within walking (or biking) distance of Intel, Nike and the Tanasbourne Shopping Center. Just a half-mile from Highway 26, you'll have easy access to Portland, wineries and the coast too. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities.)