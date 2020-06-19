All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406

11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane · (503) 453-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new. Barely lived in. Used as a sometime home for owners when traveling to Portland. Detached garage. Ready Now!

Professionally managed by Now Realty Group

Please email all inquires or questions. Please do not call or text to inquire about a property. In addition please originate your email through the email address on our website and not through some other marketing or realty companies. When you email us please state your level of interest, possible move in date and if you have any pets, what kind, how many and breed. Many of our properties have strict pet restrictions.

You can find our email address on our website at: www.nowrealtygroup.com

We follow all fair housing guidelines and the Realtor code of ethics.

Now Realty Group would never ask for any type of deposit prior to meeting and signing a lease. Please be aware of scams. There are many relating to housing.

Applicants may apply through our website. Check New Listings then find the appropriate home then apply. Screening criteria includes: Rental history, character references, public records, criminal records, credit reports, credit references and incomes or resources of the Applicant.

Once an applicant has applied and is approved, a lease will need to be signed by all adults and Now Realty Group and a deposit would need to placed to "hold" the home until the stated move in date. This deposit would then become the tenants refundable security deposit. Should an applicant be denied for any reason Now Realty Group will refund the application fee.

Please drive by the property prior to scheduling a viewing. Please do not disturb current occupants.

The tenant is generally responsible for all utilities unless it is a condo with HOA that covers some of the utilities. You may be responsible for gas, garbage, electric, water, see, cable, wifi.

Please verify schools.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to assisting.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

PORTLAND FAIR (SEE CITY OF PORTLAND'S WEBSITE FOR DETAILS)

Applicants may apply for this property 72 hours after the initial posting which is considered the "open period". We are not allowed to accept or process applications prior to the end of this period. Priority is given to the "Mobility Disabled" per the city of Portland. This home is not specifically designed for "Mobility Disabled" or "Accessibility".

(RLNE5732685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 have any available units?
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 have?
Some of 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 currently offering any rent specials?
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 pet-friendly?
No, 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 offer parking?
Yes, 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 does offer parking.
Does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 have a pool?
No, 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 does not have a pool.
Does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 have accessible units?
No, 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct
Beaverton, OR 97225
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St
Beaverton, OR 97005
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street
Beaverton, OR 97005

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity