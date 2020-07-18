All apartments in Tulsa
18517 E Admiral Blvd

18517 East Admiral Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18517 East Admiral Boulevard, Tulsa, OK 74108
Lynn Lane

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car, large corner lot yard. 1000 sq. ft. Nice neighborhood with great access to highway. 15 mins to downtown Tulsa. For a personal viewing call/text/email. Fletcher and Associates, Realty LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd have any available units?
18517 E Admiral Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 18517 E Admiral Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18517 E Admiral Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18517 E Admiral Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18517 E Admiral Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 18517 E Admiral Blvd offers parking.
Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18517 E Admiral Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd have a pool?
No, 18517 E Admiral Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18517 E Admiral Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18517 E Admiral Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18517 E Admiral Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18517 E Admiral Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
