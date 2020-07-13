Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system coffee bar community garden internet cafe fire pit game room green community 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly sauna

If you’re seeking an apartment in Tulsa, OK, that’s comfortable and modern with amazing amenities, a fun and active community and ideal location near work, you’ll fall in love with Lincoln Villas on Memorial Apartment Homes. Our community is near lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment options as well.



Choose from more than a dozen floor plans that offer one, two, or three-bedroom options to find the perfect home to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will come alive in your modern kitchen with a beautiful kitchen island, spacious pantry full and suite of energy efficient appliances. Sit by a cozy fireplace on winter evenings and appreciate refreshing air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans in the summer. You appreciate having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home, and be sure to ask about our select homes that include a sunroom, a den, bay windows with storage, and garden-style tubs.



Just step out your front door to discover a host of resort-level amenities in