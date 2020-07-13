All apartments in Tulsa
Lincoln Villas on Memorial

7777 S Memorial Dr · (918) 223-8091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12112 · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 06108 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 10106 · Avail. Jul 28

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13302 · Avail. Sep 3

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 01306 · Avail. Aug 1

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 13306 · Avail. Sep 1

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Villas on Memorial.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
fire pit
game room
green community
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
If you’re seeking an apartment in Tulsa, OK, that’s comfortable and modern with amazing amenities, a fun and active community and ideal location near work, you’ll fall in love with Lincoln Villas on Memorial Apartment Homes. Our community is near lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment options as well.

Choose from more than a dozen floor plans that offer one, two, or three-bedroom options to find the perfect home to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will come alive in your modern kitchen with a beautiful kitchen island, spacious pantry full and suite of energy efficient appliances. Sit by a cozy fireplace on winter evenings and appreciate refreshing air conditioning and cooling ceiling fans in the summer. You appreciate having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home, and be sure to ask about our select homes that include a sunroom, a den, bay windows with storage, and garden-style tubs.

Just step out your front door to discover a host of resort-level amenities in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom = $150, 2 bedroom = $250, 3 bedroom = $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $100/month; Carport: $30/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month; Attached garage: included in select leases; Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Villas on Memorial have any available units?
Lincoln Villas on Memorial has 24 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Villas on Memorial have?
Some of Lincoln Villas on Memorial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Villas on Memorial currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Villas on Memorial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Villas on Memorial pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Villas on Memorial is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Villas on Memorial offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Villas on Memorial offers parking.
Does Lincoln Villas on Memorial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Villas on Memorial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Villas on Memorial have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Villas on Memorial has a pool.
Does Lincoln Villas on Memorial have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Villas on Memorial does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Villas on Memorial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Villas on Memorial has units with dishwashers.
