Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

Deerfield Estates

8812 S Delaware Ave · (918) 553-5840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137
Cedarcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2602 E 88th St Unit #260211 · Avail. Aug 7

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 2602 E 88th St Unit #26023 · Avail. Aug 14

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 2606 E 88th St Unit #26063 · Avail. Aug 3

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr laundry
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield Estates have any available units?
Deerfield Estates has 6 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Deerfield Estates have?
Some of Deerfield Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield Estates is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield Estates offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield Estates offers parking.
Does Deerfield Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerfield Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield Estates have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield Estates has a pool.
Does Deerfield Estates have accessible units?
No, Deerfield Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield Estates has units with dishwashers.
