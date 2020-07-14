Deerfield Estates

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.