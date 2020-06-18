124 NW 17th-B Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

For Lease $3100 a month and for sale $394,500.Fully remodeled dream home in the heart of Heritage Hills! Overflowing with historic charm this two-story home offers an abundance of natural light. New red oak hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, new plumbing, new electric, new gas lines, new blown insulation & ductwork. Fabulous open plan kitchen fitted with upmarket stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, new fixtures, faucets, hardware & pulls. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all with modern finishes. The master suite boasts a contemporary feel with a huge walk-in closet & a gorgeous master bathroom with a new walk-in shower, new tile work, vanity, & cabinetry. Brand new half bath and main floor laundry room. Relax on the brand new backyard deck perfect for entertaining friends. New privacy fence. Roof replaced 2017. Foundation completed with transferable warranty. Walking distance to Midtown!