124 NW 17th-B Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

124 NW 17th-B Street

124 Northwest 17th Street · (405) 816-1021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Heritage Hills East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
For Lease $3100 a month and for sale $394,500.Fully remodeled dream home in the heart of Heritage Hills! Overflowing with historic charm this two-story home offers an abundance of natural light. New red oak hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, new plumbing, new electric, new gas lines, new blown insulation & ductwork. Fabulous open plan kitchen fitted with upmarket stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, new fixtures, faucets, hardware & pulls. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all with modern finishes. The master suite boasts a contemporary feel with a huge walk-in closet & a gorgeous master bathroom with a new walk-in shower, new tile work, vanity, & cabinetry. Brand new half bath and main floor laundry room. Relax on the brand new backyard deck perfect for entertaining friends. New privacy fence. Roof replaced 2017. Foundation completed with transferable warranty. Walking distance to Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 NW 17th-B Street have any available units?
124 NW 17th-B Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 NW 17th-B Street have?
Some of 124 NW 17th-B Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 NW 17th-B Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 NW 17th-B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 NW 17th-B Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 NW 17th-B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 124 NW 17th-B Street offer parking?
No, 124 NW 17th-B Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 NW 17th-B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 NW 17th-B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 NW 17th-B Street have a pool?
No, 124 NW 17th-B Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 NW 17th-B Street have accessible units?
No, 124 NW 17th-B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 NW 17th-B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 NW 17th-B Street has units with dishwashers.
