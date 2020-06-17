721 Nebraska St

Amenities

Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard. This home has also been remodeled recently and includes a refrigerator. See below for our pet policy and schedule a showing today!!!



Property should be available for beginning of April.



Pets: Yes

Refrigerator: Yes

Washer/Dryer: Has connections

Fenced Yard: Yes

Fireplace: No



School District Information: Adams Elementary, Whittier Middle School, Norman North High School



**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Deposits increase to match new rent rate and are fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). A maximum of two pets per property under for 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.



