Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

721 Nebraska St

721 Nebraska Street · (405) 801-2293 ext. 201
Location

721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Nebraska St · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard. This home has also been remodeled recently and includes a refrigerator. See below for our pet policy and schedule a showing today!!!

Property should be available for beginning of April.

Pets: Yes
Refrigerator: Yes
Washer/Dryer: Has connections
Fenced Yard: Yes
Fireplace: No

School District Information: Adams Elementary, Whittier Middle School, Norman North High School

**Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Deposits increase to match new rent rate and are fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). A maximum of two pets per property under for 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

(RLNE1893197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Nebraska St have any available units?
721 Nebraska St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Nebraska St have?
Some of 721 Nebraska St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Nebraska St currently offering any rent specials?
721 Nebraska St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Nebraska St pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Nebraska St is pet friendly.
Does 721 Nebraska St offer parking?
No, 721 Nebraska St does not offer parking.
Does 721 Nebraska St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Nebraska St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Nebraska St have a pool?
No, 721 Nebraska St does not have a pool.
Does 721 Nebraska St have accessible units?
No, 721 Nebraska St does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Nebraska St have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Nebraska St does not have units with dishwashers.
