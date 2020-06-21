714 Parsons Street

Amenities

LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished. Has hardwood floors in bedrooms and living areas, linoleum floors in kitchen and tile in bathroom. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. This house even includes a basement for storage and a washer and dryer. Kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric cook stove. Bedrooms are split between 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs. Lawn care is provided. Complete with 4 designated parking space in alley. This is a no pets non-smoking home. New lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security Deposit will be $2000.00