All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 714 Parsons Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
714 Parsons Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:35 AM

714 Parsons Street

714 Parsons St · (405) 310-2796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

714 Parsons St, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2349 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished. Has hardwood floors in bedrooms and living areas, linoleum floors in kitchen and tile in bathroom. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. This house even includes a basement for storage and a washer and dryer. Kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric cook stove. Bedrooms are split between 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs. Lawn care is provided. Complete with 4 designated parking space in alley. This is a no pets non-smoking home. New lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security Deposit will be $2000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Parsons Street have any available units?
714 Parsons Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Parsons Street have?
Some of 714 Parsons Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Parsons Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 Parsons Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Parsons Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 Parsons Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 714 Parsons Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 Parsons Street does offer parking.
Does 714 Parsons Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Parsons Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Parsons Street have a pool?
No, 714 Parsons Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 Parsons Street have accessible units?
No, 714 Parsons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Parsons Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Parsons Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 714 Parsons Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St
Norman, OK 73071
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity