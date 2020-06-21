2727 Sharpish Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful 3BD 2BA Home in Norman!! - This home is 1,528 sq ft. and includes a completely updated kitchen with granite counter tops and all appliances included, a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a bonus room, a 2-car garage with a storm shelter, and fenced backyard with large deck & covered patio. The home backs up to a green belt and is close to a neighborhood lake. Convenient access to 1-35, and OU.



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $1,495.00 with a $1,495.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets are accepted on case-by-care basis and, on approved pets, there is $300.00 non refundable pet fee / per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.



To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!



(RLNE3013693)