2727 Sharpish Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2727 Sharpish Way

2727 Sharpish Way · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Sharpish Way, Norman, OK 73069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD 2BA Home in Norman!! - This home is 1,528 sq ft. and includes a completely updated kitchen with granite counter tops and all appliances included, a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a bonus room, a 2-car garage with a storm shelter, and fenced backyard with large deck & covered patio. The home backs up to a green belt and is close to a neighborhood lake. Convenient access to 1-35, and OU.

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $1,495.00 with a $1,495.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets are accepted on case-by-care basis and, on approved pets, there is $300.00 non refundable pet fee / per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.

To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!

(RLNE3013693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

