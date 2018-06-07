All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:04 PM

1807 Beverly Hills Drive

1807 Beverly Hills Street · (405) 310-2796
Location

1807 Beverly Hills Street, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
"Please do not disturb tenants" This home can be shown either with Face Time or on site. If you want a convenient location to I-35, University of Oklahoma or Hwy 9 this home will work. The unique style begins with a courtyard in front and opens into a spacious living area with a corner wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has a gas cookstove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups with ample storage above. Floors are laminate and carpet in the bedrooms. The fence in backyard is complete with patio. This home is a no pets, non-smoking unit. This lease will term May 31st, 2021 and the security deposit will be $1200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive have any available units?
1807 Beverly Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive have?
Some of 1807 Beverly Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Beverly Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Beverly Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Beverly Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Beverly Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 1807 Beverly Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Beverly Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 Beverly Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 Beverly Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Beverly Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Beverly Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
