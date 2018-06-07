1807 Beverly Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard

"Please do not disturb tenants" This home can be shown either with Face Time or on site. If you want a convenient location to I-35, University of Oklahoma or Hwy 9 this home will work. The unique style begins with a courtyard in front and opens into a spacious living area with a corner wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has a gas cookstove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hookups with ample storage above. Floors are laminate and carpet in the bedrooms. The fence in backyard is complete with patio. This home is a no pets, non-smoking unit. This lease will term May 31st, 2021 and the security deposit will be $1200.00