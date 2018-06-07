All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1603 Briarcreek Ave.

1603 Briarcreek · (405) 329-7143
Location

1603 Briarcreek, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 Briarcreek Ave. · Avail. Aug 15

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1603 Briarcreek Ave. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home just 1.5 miles from OU!! - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two car garage located just 1.5 miles from The University of Oklahoma. Large stockade fenced backyard with patio. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances. Fireplace. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. In a great neighborhood with park and walking trails. Close to many of Norman's favorite boutiques and restaurants.

Pets are allowed with a pet fee, limit 2 pets.

(RLNE4929620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. have any available units?
1603 Briarcreek Ave. has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. have?
Some of 1603 Briarcreek Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Briarcreek Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Briarcreek Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Briarcreek Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Briarcreek Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Briarcreek Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Briarcreek Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. have a pool?
No, 1603 Briarcreek Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1603 Briarcreek Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Briarcreek Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Briarcreek Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
