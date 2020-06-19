All apartments in Lawton
Lawton, OK
904 SW 80th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

904 SW 80th Street

904 SW 80th St · (580) 248-8838
Location

904 SW 80th St, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 SW 80th Street · Avail. Jun 29

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
904 SW 80th Street Available 06/29/20 GREAT HOME IN THE WEST HILL'S AREA!! PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice spacious open floor plan home located in the West Hill's area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room, ceiling fans, security system (tenant responsible to activate), mini blinds, lots of cabinets/storage areas, lots of windows for natural lighting thru-out home, nice size back yard, nice covered patio for great entertaining

(RLNE4388132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 SW 80th Street have any available units?
904 SW 80th Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 SW 80th Street have?
Some of 904 SW 80th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 SW 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 SW 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 SW 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 SW 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 SW 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 SW 80th Street does offer parking.
Does 904 SW 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 SW 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 SW 80th Street have a pool?
No, 904 SW 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 SW 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 904 SW 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 SW 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 SW 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
