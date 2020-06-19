Amenities
904 SW 80th Street Available 06/29/20 GREAT HOME IN THE WEST HILL'S AREA!! PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice spacious open floor plan home located in the West Hill's area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry room, ceiling fans, security system (tenant responsible to activate), mini blinds, lots of cabinets/storage areas, lots of windows for natural lighting thru-out home, nice size back yard, nice covered patio for great entertaining
(RLNE4388132)