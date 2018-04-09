All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue

6140 Southwest Oakcliff · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6140 Southwest Oakcliff, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue · Avail. Jul 3

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue Available 07/03/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Lee West Estates area, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, dishwasher, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, French doors leading out into the back yard, nice size bedrooms, ceiling fans, central heat & air, nice size fenced in back yard, close to schools, shopping centers, Ft. Sill

(RLNE2185615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue have any available units?
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue have?
Some of 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505
Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity