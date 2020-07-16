All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B

5404 Northwest Sir Brian Avenue · (580) 353-7326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5404 Northwest Sir Brian Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B · Avail. Jul 24

$800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B Available 07/24/20 -
LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

A spacious townhouse has 3 bedroom home is close to Fort Sill gate on 52nd.
This home comes with a fenced in backyard, 2 car garage, washer and dryer connections.
There is also a fireplace, dishwasher, electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal.
$250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military persons will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Check Out More of Our Rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, Ok. 73505
580-353-7326

(RLNE4885051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B have any available units?
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B have?
Some of 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B offers parking.
Does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B have a pool?
No, 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balconies
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with Pools
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OKBlanchard, OK
Iowa Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity