Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B Available 07/24/20 -

LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



A spacious townhouse has 3 bedroom home is close to Fort Sill gate on 52nd.

This home comes with a fenced in backyard, 2 car garage, washer and dryer connections.

There is also a fireplace, dishwasher, electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal.

$250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military persons will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.



Capuccio Dream Homes Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, Ok. 73505

580-353-7326



