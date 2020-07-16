Amenities
4546 NE Arlington Avenue Available 08/23/20 Nice two story town-home located in the MacArthur Park area - 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, totally electric, wood burning fireplace, community pool, formal dining area, spacious living room, nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer in home (not warranted) located on the 2nd floor, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, court yard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, quiet family friendly neighborhood, within walking distance to MacArthur High School and middle school
SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL
(RLNE2344701)