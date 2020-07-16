All apartments in Lawton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4546 NE Arlington Avenue

4546 Northeast Arlington Avenue · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4546 Northeast Arlington Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4546 NE Arlington Avenue · Avail. Aug 23

$925

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4546 NE Arlington Avenue Available 08/23/20 Nice two story town-home located in the MacArthur Park area - 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, totally electric, wood burning fireplace, community pool, formal dining area, spacious living room, nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer in home (not warranted) located on the 2nd floor, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, court yard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, quiet family friendly neighborhood, within walking distance to MacArthur High School and middle school
SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE2344701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue have any available units?
4546 NE Arlington Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 4546 NE Arlington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 NE Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4546 NE Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 NE Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4546 NE Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4546 NE Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4546 NE Arlington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4546 NE Arlington Avenue has a pool.
Does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4546 NE Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 NE Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 NE Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
