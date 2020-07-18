All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 1614 NW Taylor AVenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1614 NW Taylor AVenue

1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507
Lawton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1614 NW Taylor AVenue · Avail. Aug 10

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, lots of storage/cabinet space, nice size bedrooms, master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, central/heat &air, large back yard with a covered patio for great entertaining, close to shopping areas/eateries and Ft SIll .pet negotiable with owner approval.

(RLNE1986042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue have any available units?
1614 NW Taylor AVenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue have?
Some of 1614 NW Taylor AVenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 NW Taylor AVenue currently offering any rent specials?
1614 NW Taylor AVenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 NW Taylor AVenue pet-friendly?
No, 1614 NW Taylor AVenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue offer parking?
Yes, 1614 NW Taylor AVenue offers parking.
Does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 NW Taylor AVenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue have a pool?
No, 1614 NW Taylor AVenue does not have a pool.
Does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue have accessible units?
No, 1614 NW Taylor AVenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 NW Taylor AVenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 NW Taylor AVenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1614 NW Taylor AVenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balconies
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with Pools
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OKBlanchard, OK
Iowa Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity