Amenities
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, lots of storage/cabinet space, nice size bedrooms, master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, central/heat &air, large back yard with a covered patio for great entertaining, close to shopping areas/eateries and Ft SIll .pet negotiable with owner approval.
(RLNE1986042)