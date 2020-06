Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic three bed two bath single family home on a quite U Shaped Block. Remodeled master shower. Gas Kitchen Cook top. Dishwasher and Disposal. Refrigerator with ice maker. Nice eat in kitchen dining. Lovely covered back porch and fully fenced backyard. Two car garage with one automatic opener. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. No carpet except in closets. Fantastic location. Within walking distance of Sunset Elementary and Edmond Schools. Close to shopping and public transportation. For lease information or questions contact Ronnie Williams at 405-802-6493 or RONWLL7@aol.com