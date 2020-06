Amenities

EDMOND Duplex * Brand New * Close to Campus - Brand new construction duplex in the heart of Edmond! Close to downtown Broadway, shops and restaurants! Perfect location near the University of Central Oklahoma campus. This 3 bed 2 bath home includes granite counters, subway tile back splash and lots of storage in the kitchen. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher and stove included! Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home and a private fenced back yard! We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet per month. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing..Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com to view a list of our available homes



Located on Broadway & Thatcher. Call us for directions. Will not show always on maps.



(RLNE5738395)