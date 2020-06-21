Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2200 Summer Way Lane Available 07/01/20 Super Neighborhood! This home is CUTE! - This home is in Summer Oaks addition; located off of 33rd and Santa Fe.



Cozy home in a great neighborhood! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings. Ample cabinet space and granite in the kitchen; also an eat-in dining area + pantry! Tiled hallways with good sized bedrooms. Large master bedroom with separate tubs and shower, double vanity, and double closets!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Edmond Schools: Sunset/Summit/Santa Fe



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4062402)