All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 2200 Summer Way Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
2200 Summer Way Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2200 Summer Way Lane

2200 Summer Way Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2200 Summer Way Lane, Edmond, OK 73013
Summer Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2200 Summer Way Lane Available 07/01/20 Super Neighborhood! This home is CUTE! - This home is in Summer Oaks addition; located off of 33rd and Santa Fe.

Cozy home in a great neighborhood! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings. Ample cabinet space and granite in the kitchen; also an eat-in dining area + pantry! Tiled hallways with good sized bedrooms. Large master bedroom with separate tubs and shower, double vanity, and double closets!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Edmond Schools: Sunset/Summit/Santa Fe

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4062402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Summer Way Lane have any available units?
2200 Summer Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Summer Way Lane have?
Some of 2200 Summer Way Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Summer Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Summer Way Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Summer Way Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Summer Way Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Summer Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Summer Way Lane does offer parking.
Does 2200 Summer Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Summer Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Summer Way Lane have a pool?
No, 2200 Summer Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Summer Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 2200 Summer Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Summer Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Summer Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Pet Friendly Places
Edmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University