1308 South Gemini Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this rare find in Edmond! This updated home is conveniently located around 15th and Kelly in Edmond. Less than a mile from retail and restaurants; this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just minutes away from highly rated schools. Beautiful white woodwork/cabinetry, granite counter tops in the kitchen, brand new wood laminate flooring and fresh paint are just a few updated features of this home. All appliances are included (side by side refrigerator, oven/stove range, dishwasher and washer and dryer.) This home also has an indoor laundry room, white blinds, beautiful light fixtures and ceiling fans. The covered patio is shaded in the evenings and looks onto the very large backyard. This home is a gem. Pictures don't do it justice. Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last name(s), phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.