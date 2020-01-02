All apartments in Edmond
1308 South Gemini Road
1308 South Gemini Road

1308 South Gemini Road · (405) 531-0204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 South Gemini Road, Edmond, OK 73003
Valley Genes Kelly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this rare find in Edmond! This updated home is conveniently located around 15th and Kelly in Edmond. Less than a mile from retail and restaurants; this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just minutes away from highly rated schools. Beautiful white woodwork/cabinetry, granite counter tops in the kitchen, brand new wood laminate flooring and fresh paint are just a few updated features of this home. All appliances are included (side by side refrigerator, oven/stove range, dishwasher and washer and dryer.) This home also has an indoor laundry room, white blinds, beautiful light fixtures and ceiling fans. The covered patio is shaded in the evenings and looks onto the very large backyard. This home is a gem. Pictures don't do it justice. Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last name(s), phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 South Gemini Road have any available units?
1308 South Gemini Road has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 South Gemini Road have?
Some of 1308 South Gemini Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 South Gemini Road currently offering any rent specials?
1308 South Gemini Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 South Gemini Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 South Gemini Road is pet friendly.
Does 1308 South Gemini Road offer parking?
Yes, 1308 South Gemini Road does offer parking.
Does 1308 South Gemini Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 South Gemini Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 South Gemini Road have a pool?
No, 1308 South Gemini Road does not have a pool.
Does 1308 South Gemini Road have accessible units?
No, 1308 South Gemini Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 South Gemini Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 South Gemini Road has units with dishwashers.
