5187 Vinings Bend
5187 Vinings Bend

5187 Vinings Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5187 Vinings Bnd, Hilliard, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous end unit condo. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with walk in closets in every bedroom. Foyer leads to great room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, granite counters, island, and large eating area. Sunny Florida room off kitchen leads to custom paver patio. Bright office room off of foyer which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom/guest room. 1st floor master suite with tub and shower. Front porch and extra wide 2 car garage. Community offer clubhouse, fitness center and Pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways and golf courses. Tenant pays only electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5187 Vinings Bend have any available units?
5187 Vinings Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 5187 Vinings Bend have?
Some of 5187 Vinings Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5187 Vinings Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5187 Vinings Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5187 Vinings Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5187 Vinings Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 5187 Vinings Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5187 Vinings Bend offers parking.
Does 5187 Vinings Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5187 Vinings Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5187 Vinings Bend have a pool?
Yes, 5187 Vinings Bend has a pool.
Does 5187 Vinings Bend have accessible units?
No, 5187 Vinings Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5187 Vinings Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5187 Vinings Bend has units with dishwashers.
