5187 Vinings Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Fabulous end unit condo. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with walk in closets in every bedroom. Foyer leads to great room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, granite counters, island, and large eating area. Sunny Florida room off kitchen leads to custom paver patio. Bright office room off of foyer which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom/guest room. 1st floor master suite with tub and shower. Front porch and extra wide 2 car garage. Community offer clubhouse, fitness center and Pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways and golf courses. Tenant pays only electricity and gas.