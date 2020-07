Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range in unit laundry carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage media room new construction volleyball court bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access package receiving pool table trash valet

With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds. Welcome to The Greyson, a brand new community, where convenience and comfort go hand-in-hand.



Unbeatable amenities like a movie theater, basketball court, car wash, resort-style swimming pool and Starbucks coffee bar, make every day feel luxurious at The Greyson. Residents can choose from one, two or three-bedroom garden-style apartments in the top-rated Hilliard School District. With our pet-friendly environment, flexible lease terms, 24-hour emergency maintenance and dedicated on-site management team – we take the hassle out of apartment living so you can kick back and relax.