Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

245 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hilliard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Tuttle West
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
975 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,008
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1510 sqft
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Mill Run
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Sparrow Ct.
3609 Sparrow Ct, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,397
4226 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom Home For Rent @ Heritage Preserve in Hilliard Schools!! - Welcome home to this stunning newer build in the Heritage Preserve Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 5.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Tuttle West
5171 Vinings Boulevard
5171 Vinings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2263 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5171 Vinings Boulevard in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Tuttle
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Dexter Falls
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Tuttle
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Tuttle West
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Tuttle
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Tuttle
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$907
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1600 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Hilliard Green
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Tuttle West
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Cross Creek
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
City Guide for Hilliard, OH

"With my maps and my beautiful charts / I dream of Columbus /And there's peace in a traveling heart" (- Mary Black)

As you step out of your car after a long day of hard work in the big city of Columbus, it's nice to know Hilliard, Ohio is there for you. Sure, the skyline off in the distance may remind you of work, but the only major highway to obstruct your tranquility is I-270. Finding an apartment for rent in Hilliard really isn't that hard to do, either. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hilliard, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hilliard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

