Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:51 PM

93 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Tuttle West
10 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1237 sqft
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
955 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mill Run
6 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Tuttle West
Contact for Availability
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hilliard Green
8 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1120 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Sweetwater
5 Units Available
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle West
7 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle
10 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle
12 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle
15 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dexter Falls
5 Units Available
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1212 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Mill Run
1 Unit Available
3449 Barcroft Park
3449 Barcroft Park, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1205 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1288 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave.

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5143 Foxtail Pine Street
5143 Foxtail Pine Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1319 sqft
** Beautiful renovated 2-bedroom 2-bathroom upstairs garden style apartment, with an attached one car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Olentangy Commons
77 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1269 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report. Hilliard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hilliard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hilliard rents decline sharply over the past month

Hilliard rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hilliard stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Hilliard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hilliard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Hilliard rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hilliard, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hilliard is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hilliard's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Hilliard.
    • While Hilliard's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hilliard than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hilliard.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

