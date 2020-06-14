Apartment List
156 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH with garage

Hilliard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tuttle West
11 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$976
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,090
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mill Run
5 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3609 Sparrow Ct.
3609 Sparrow Ct, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,397
4226 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom Home For Rent @ Heritage Preserve in Hilliard Schools!! - Welcome home to this stunning newer build in the Heritage Preserve Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 5.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5115 Vinings Blvd.
5115 Vinings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1537 sqft
Available Soon and no pets allowed - This Spacious rental townhome includes three bedrooms with a nice master bathroom and decently sized closets. It includes two full bathrooms upstairs and one-half bathroom on the entry-level.
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dexter Falls
12 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle West
16 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hilliard Green
4 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
13 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Tuttle West
Contact for Availability
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
9 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
10 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dexter Falls
3 Units Available
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1288 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hilliard, OH

Hilliard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

