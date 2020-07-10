139 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH with washer-dryer

July 2020 Hilliard Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Hilliard Rent Report. Hilliard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hilliard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hilliard rents declined significantly over the past month Hilliard rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hilliard stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $953 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Hilliard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across cities in Ohio While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Hilliard over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Ohio for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the two other major cities in the state besides Hilliard to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).

Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

Hilliard rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen moderately in Hilliard, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hilliard is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. Hilliard's median two-bedroom rent of $953 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Hilliard fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hilliard than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Hilliard.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Columbus $750 $970 0.1% 0.9% Newark $610 $790 -0.2% -0.3% Dublin $950 $1,220 0.2% 0.6% Lancaster $780 $1,010 -0.1% 0.8% Westerville $1,000 $1,280 0.1% 4.9% Reynoldsburg $770 $990 0.3% -1.7% Grove City $870 $1,120 0.3% -0.6% Hilliard $740 $950 -0.5% -0.6% Troy $570 $750 0.1% 1% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.