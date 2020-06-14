Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH with hardwood floors

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hilliard, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hilliard renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$976
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Tuttle
19 Units Available
Tuttle
19 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Tuttle
14 Units Available
Tuttle
14 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Tuttle
8 Units Available
Tuttle
8 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Dexter Falls
12 Units Available
Dexter Falls
12 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Hilliard Green
4 Units Available
Hilliard Green
4 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Dexter Falls
3 Units Available
Dexter Falls
3 Units Available
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.

Cross Creek
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
1 Unit Available
3130 Castlebrook Avenue
3130 Castlebrook Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1542 sqft
PRIME Hilliard location for this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout and lots of natural light. Entire house was just freshly painted. Eat in kitchen, half bath and spacious great room on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Hilliard
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Don Scott
28 Units Available
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
11 Units Available
$
11 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Golfview Woods
85 Units Available
$
Golfview Woods
85 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Foxboro
15 Units Available
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Don Scott
7 Units Available
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Riverside
Contact for Availability
$
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.

Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E
1870 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1200 sqft
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.
City Guide for Hilliard, OH

"With my maps and my beautiful charts / I dream of Columbus /And there's peace in a traveling heart" (- Mary Black)

As you step out of your car after a long day of hard work in the big city of Columbus, it's nice to know Hilliard, Ohio is there for you. Sure, the skyline off in the distance may remind you of work, but the only major highway to obstruct your tranquility is I-270. Finding an apartment for rent in Hilliard really isn't that hard to do, either. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hilliard, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hilliard renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

