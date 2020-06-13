102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tuttle West
12 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Sparrow Ct.
3609 Sparrow Ct, Hilliard, OH
Elegant 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom Home For Rent @ Heritage Preserve in Hilliard Schools!! - Welcome home to this stunning newer build in the Heritage Preserve Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 5.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5115 Vinings Blvd.
5115 Vinings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1537 sqft
Available Soon and no pets allowed - This Spacious rental townhome includes three bedrooms with a nice master bathroom and decently sized closets. It includes two full bathrooms upstairs and one-half bathroom on the entry-level.
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hilliard Green
6 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1620 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shannon Heights
1 Unit Available
4007 Killary Dr
4007 Killary Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1508 sqft
Wonderful home filled with updates:windows/a-c/ flooring/ siding/bath/ kitchen and more. Lives spaciously inside and out. Large deck with fenced in backyard. Upstairs bathroom has private door to master bedroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sweetwater
1 Unit Available
2531 Pressman Dr
2531 Pressman Drive, Columbus, OH
TENANT OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Available for July move in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cross Creek
1 Unit Available
3130 Castlebrook Avenue
3130 Castlebrook Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1542 sqft
PRIME Hilliard location for this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout and lots of natural light. Eat in kitchen, half bath and spacious great room on the first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Tuttle
1 Unit Available
4197 Bradhurst Drive
4197 Bradhurst Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1544 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4197 Bradhurst Drive in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6297 Hampton Green Place
6297 Hampton Green Place, Dublin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1521 sqft
For lease. Prefer long term lease (2+ years).Listing agent is related to members of the ownership entity.
Results within 5 miles of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Olentangy Commons
74 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Galloway Ridge
1 Unit Available
6099 Treaty Ln
6099 Treaty Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
Available 06/22/20 Cozy 3 Bed in a Quiet Community Close to Freeway - Property Id: 297397 Enjoy living in the safe and convenient community of the Village of Galloway Ridge, located 5 minutes from I 70.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6612 Canaan Cir
6612 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 07/01/20 Dublin SF,3 br 1.5 bath,1 car gar.fenced yard - Property Id: 285661 Dublin sf.. in Riverside Green.3 br 1.5 bath,kitchen with eating space, stove, ref, d/w /family room 1 car garage,fenced yard,.A/C carpet.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..

June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report. Hilliard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hilliard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hilliard rents decline sharply over the past month

Hilliard rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hilliard stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Hilliard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hilliard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Hilliard rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hilliard, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hilliard is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hilliard's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Hilliard.
    • While Hilliard's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hilliard than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hilliard.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

