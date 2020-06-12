/
london
1 Apartments for rent in London, OH📍
London Village
332 Muirwood Dr, London, OH
1 Bedroom
$649
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are centrally located between Dayton and Columbus. I-70 is just 4 miles from the property. You dont have to worry about mowing your grass or shoveling the drive way its done for you. Just come home and relax and do what you would like to do.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In London, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $606 for a 1-bedroom, $783 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,008 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in London, check out our monthly London Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the London area include Columbus College of Art and Design, University of Dayton, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to London from include Columbus, Dayton, Westerville, Dublin, and Hilliard.
