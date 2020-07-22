/
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Winchester, Columbus, OH
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$969
950 sqft
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3822 Soldier St.
3822 Soldier Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
3822 Soldier St. - Property Id: 315881 Fantastic Groveport Madison two story, single family home with Huge 2 car garage. 1,852 sqft. of living space. Close to shopping and all freeways. Only 12 minutes to downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3569 Wyncote Road
3569 Wyncote Road, Blacklick Estates, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
ABOUT The perfect home for you in Blacklick Estates! Beautiful flooring throughout with updated kitchen/bathroom. Large partially fenced back yard. Groveport Madison School District. Come make this your home today! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 975 Sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
312 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
9 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$763
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1499 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
491 S. Napoleon Ave.
491 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$897
960 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home in Whitehall - This lovely rental property on the west side of Whitehall has 960 square feet of living space and is situated on a large lot, with a great back yard, in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1076 Ashburton Road - 1
1076 Ashburton Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
864 sqft
2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME...NO STEPS! SINGLE FAMILY HOME READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY..
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
720 Napoleon Ave.
720 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1058 sqft
Whitehall Area Single Family House...OWNER FINANCING!!! Call 614-756-6959....
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2670 Glenbriar St
2670 Glenbriar Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
999 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Walnut Heights - 3 Bedroom Ranch 1 Bath ranch house. Spacious Kitchen and Eating Space. Basement. Large partially fenced yard. Lots of storage space. Off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5392877)
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1940 Woodcrest Road
1940 Woodcrest Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1184 sqft
Recently renovated ranch home with 3 Bedrooms and 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1880 Queensrowe Place
1880 Queensrowe Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
970 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6976 Finchley Drive
6976 Finchley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5189 Macclellan Street N
5189 Macclellan St N, Obetz, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Beautiful Four bedroom home for rent and newly built.
