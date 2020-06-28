All apartments in Columbus
983 Lansmere Lane

Location

983 Lansmere Lane, Columbus, OH 43220
Brentwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
NW ranch 3 br. 2 baths, 2 car garage - Property Id: 78393

Hello gorgeous!! near Riverside Hospital. 3 br 2 bath ranch single family home. Living room with brick fireplace and built in bookshelves, plantation shutters in the living room, open kitchen, stove, ref, d/w, tons of counter space, decorative tile back splash and built in decorative shelving with lighting, family room with brick fireplace, hardwood floors, lovely updated bathrooms, basement, 2 car attached garage. Big Deck with built in seating...fenced yard.This is an exceptional house! Immaculate!!!!
Red wall in living room is gone Now neutral
Pet friendly
..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78393
Property Id 78393

(RLNE5367789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Lansmere Lane have any available units?
983 Lansmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 983 Lansmere Lane have?
Some of 983 Lansmere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 Lansmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
983 Lansmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Lansmere Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 983 Lansmere Lane is pet friendly.
Does 983 Lansmere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 983 Lansmere Lane offers parking.
Does 983 Lansmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Lansmere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Lansmere Lane have a pool?
No, 983 Lansmere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 983 Lansmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 983 Lansmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Lansmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 983 Lansmere Lane has units with dishwashers.
