983 Lansmere Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NW ranch 3 br. 2 baths, 2 car garage - Property Id: 78393



Hello gorgeous!! near Riverside Hospital. 3 br 2 bath ranch single family home. Living room with brick fireplace and built in bookshelves, plantation shutters in the living room, open kitchen, stove, ref, d/w, tons of counter space, decorative tile back splash and built in decorative shelving with lighting, family room with brick fireplace, hardwood floors, lovely updated bathrooms, basement, 2 car attached garage. Big Deck with built in seating...fenced yard.This is an exceptional house! Immaculate!!!!

Red wall in living room is gone Now neutral

Pet friendly

