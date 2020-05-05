980 Norway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This 3-level split in the Cranbrook Neighborhood has all the updates and is minutes from OSU, Riverside Hospital, multiple highways, downtown & MORE! 3 bedrms, 1.5 baths, remodeled kitchen & eat in space w/ ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, French door refrigerator, microwave, glass cooktop and wall oven. Lower level rec rm w/new half bath is nice and bright w/ new flooring, paint & gorgeous black marble & white stone fireplace, hearth/surround. 2nd rm on lower level w/ washer/dryer is large enough for an additional bedroom/rec room. Master bedrm has private access to the full bath. New roof, fenced back yard w/outdoor firepit/seating stone patio, storage shed & yard tools & new composite deck. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care.