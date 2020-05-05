All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
980 Norway Drive
980 Norway Drive

980 Norway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

980 Norway Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Cranbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This 3-level split in the Cranbrook Neighborhood has all the updates and is minutes from OSU, Riverside Hospital, multiple highways, downtown & MORE! 3 bedrms, 1.5 baths, remodeled kitchen & eat in space w/ ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, French door refrigerator, microwave, glass cooktop and wall oven. Lower level rec rm w/new half bath is nice and bright w/ new flooring, paint & gorgeous black marble & white stone fireplace, hearth/surround. 2nd rm on lower level w/ washer/dryer is large enough for an additional bedroom/rec room. Master bedrm has private access to the full bath. New roof, fenced back yard w/outdoor firepit/seating stone patio, storage shed & yard tools & new composite deck. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Norway Drive have any available units?
980 Norway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Norway Drive have?
Some of 980 Norway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Norway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
980 Norway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Norway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 980 Norway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 980 Norway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 980 Norway Drive offers parking.
Does 980 Norway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 Norway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Norway Drive have a pool?
No, 980 Norway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 980 Norway Drive have accessible units?
No, 980 Norway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Norway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Norway Drive has units with dishwashers.

