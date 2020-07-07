All apartments in Columbus
953 Racine Avenue
953 Racine Avenue

953 Racine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

953 Racine Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom duplex for rent. Spacious living area, large basement and 2 generous size bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen has new vinyl flooring and cabinets and includes refrigerator, stove Washer/ Dryer hook-up included. Covered front porch adds character to the home! Roof, Windows and HVAC all in great shape. Back yard is partially fenced and shared with neighbor. Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom duplex for rent. Spacious living area with brand new carpet, large basement and 2 generous size bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen has new vinyl flooring and cabinets and includes refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Washer/ Dryer hook-up included. Covered front porch adds character to the home! Roof, Windows and HVAC all in great shape. Back yard is partially fenced and shared with neighbor. Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Racine Avenue have any available units?
953 Racine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 Racine Avenue have?
Some of 953 Racine Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Racine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
953 Racine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Racine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Racine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 953 Racine Avenue offer parking?
No, 953 Racine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 953 Racine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Racine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Racine Avenue have a pool?
No, 953 Racine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 953 Racine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 953 Racine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Racine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Racine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

