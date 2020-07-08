9264 Polaris Green Drive

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Detached Condo located north of Polaris Parkway with Olentangy Schools. This property offers carefree living as the lawncare and snow removal is included in lease. Large 2-story layout includes an open Family Room, Eating Space, Kitchen and Den/Flex Room on the first floor all with new hard wood floors. The second floor has a private master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath. Two spare bedroom, an open loft and another full bath finish out the 2nd floor. Property backs to a green space and has an attached 2 car garage. Easy access to Polaris, 71,270 and 315.