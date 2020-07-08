All apartments in Columbus
9264 Polaris Green Drive
9264 Polaris Green Drive

9264 Polaris Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9264 Polaris Green Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Detached Condo located north of Polaris Parkway with Olentangy Schools. This property offers carefree living as the lawncare and snow removal is included in lease. Large 2-story layout includes an open Family Room, Eating Space, Kitchen and Den/Flex Room on the first floor all with new hard wood floors. The second floor has a private master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath. Two spare bedroom, an open loft and another full bath finish out the 2nd floor. Property backs to a green space and has an attached 2 car garage. Easy access to Polaris, 71,270 and 315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9264 Polaris Green Drive have any available units?
9264 Polaris Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9264 Polaris Green Drive have?
Some of 9264 Polaris Green Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9264 Polaris Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9264 Polaris Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9264 Polaris Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9264 Polaris Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9264 Polaris Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9264 Polaris Green Drive offers parking.
Does 9264 Polaris Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9264 Polaris Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9264 Polaris Green Drive have a pool?
No, 9264 Polaris Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9264 Polaris Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 9264 Polaris Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9264 Polaris Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9264 Polaris Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

