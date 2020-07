Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NO SECTION 8. Lovely remodeled home with many new updates, fenced in backyard, finished basement, newer appliances, and mechanicals. 2 off street parking spaces and plenty of on street parking as well. Would make a great place to call home! No Section 8. Available January 1st possibly sooner. Showings start Monday 11/25