9033 Ellersly Drive

Amenities

Furnished studio/basement with half kitchenette built recently and pretty much everything is brand new:

*Full bathroom with marble floor, carpet, *Maytag washer & dryer

*IKEA dinning room small table with chair, *IKEA shelves, new walking closet, new *IKEA shoe rack, hamper and much more.



** Utilities included in the price (water, electricity, gas, Netflix, Wifi).

* Private entrance by the garage or common entrance by the front door. Park in the driveway.

Egress window recently installed that gives safety and light to the area.

*Use of kitchen, patio and private backyard.



*^*^* References and a permanent job required.