157 Apartments for rent in Wynstone, Columbus, OH
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1670 sqft
A hideaway in a thriving area, Enclave Village offers rare three bedroom apartments, with such exceptional features as attached garages, private outdoor living spaces, and finished basements.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2145 sqft
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.
Results within 1 mile of Wynstone
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,392
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1145 sqft
Your home should be your oasis, a little bit of peace in the turbulence of modern life. Sanctuary Village offers one and two bedroom apartments that provide just that.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$831
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$810
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$963
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Last updated March 30 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1300 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and an attached garage. Residents get access to a tennis court, volleyball court and swimming pool. Near Polaris Fashion Place Mall for convenient shopping. Beside Columbus Pike (US 23).
Last updated July 20 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Cricket Run Road
511 Cricket Run Road, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME, OLENTANGY SCHOOL DISTRICT, Beautiful open concept with loads of natural light and first floor Owner's suite. Clean and well-kept 3 Bedroom home in highly rated Olentangy School District.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1018 Bayridge Drive
1018 Bayridge Drive, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
866 sqft
MOVE-IN NOW BUT DONT PAY RENT UNTIL AUGUST!! Move-in on AS SOON AS YOUR APPLICATION IS APPROVED BY THE ASSOCIATION!!!Check out this cozy 2nd story apartment in Lake Club at Polaris. Beautiful Views with a Pond.
Last updated April 4 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
6843 Bowery Crossing
6843 Bowery Xing, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
1100 Square foot, 2 bedroom apartment available ASAP! This would be a 9 month lease from September-May, rent is $995/month. Water is $15/month, and electric bill is typically around $80/month.
Results within 5 miles of Wynstone
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$994
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
13 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,069
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
