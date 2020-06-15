All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 8696 Pennycress Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
8696 Pennycress Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:35 PM

8696 Pennycress Lane

8696 Pennycress Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Olentangy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8696 Pennycress Lane, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live close to all of the Polaris area amenities! Village at Olentangy Meadows! Features include 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Spacious eating area. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Rear access to garage.

1 year lease minimum. $1,595 deposit. $1,595/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Olentangy School District

1 small (<25 lbs) pet allowed with $250 nonrefundable pet fee and $25 pet fee per month.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8696 Pennycress Lane have any available units?
8696 Pennycress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 8696 Pennycress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8696 Pennycress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8696 Pennycress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8696 Pennycress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8696 Pennycress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8696 Pennycress Lane offers parking.
Does 8696 Pennycress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8696 Pennycress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8696 Pennycress Lane have a pool?
No, 8696 Pennycress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8696 Pennycress Lane have accessible units?
No, 8696 Pennycress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8696 Pennycress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8696 Pennycress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8696 Pennycress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8696 Pennycress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing