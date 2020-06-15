8696 Pennycress Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Live close to all of the Polaris area amenities! Village at Olentangy Meadows! Features include 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Spacious eating area. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Rear access to garage.



1 year lease minimum. $1,595 deposit. $1,595/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Olentangy School District



1 small (<25 lbs) pet allowed with $250 nonrefundable pet fee and $25 pet fee per month.



Contact us to schedule a showing.