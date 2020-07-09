76 King Ave

Amenities

Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home in South Campus OSU!



Gorgeous Single-family home in coveted south campus. Just a few blocks away from OSU Medical Center, Short North, and High St. Stunning kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a long, bar-style, granite countertop. The photos speak for themselves! TV included in living room, plenty of off street parking in the rear (6 spaces). Hardwood floors throughout the home, and multiple bathrooms, and spacious rooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite everywhere.



Washer and Dryer included in basement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2674655)