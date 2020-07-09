All apartments in Columbus
76 King Ave

76 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

76 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home in South Campus OSU!

Gorgeous Single-family home in coveted south campus. Just a few blocks away from OSU Medical Center, Short North, and High St. Stunning kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a long, bar-style, granite countertop. The photos speak for themselves! TV included in living room, plenty of off street parking in the rear (6 spaces). Hardwood floors throughout the home, and multiple bathrooms, and spacious rooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite everywhere.

Washer and Dryer included in basement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 King Ave have any available units?
76 King Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 King Ave have?
Some of 76 King Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 King Ave currently offering any rent specials?
76 King Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 King Ave pet-friendly?
No, 76 King Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 76 King Ave offer parking?
Yes, 76 King Ave offers parking.
Does 76 King Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 King Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 King Ave have a pool?
No, 76 King Ave does not have a pool.
Does 76 King Ave have accessible units?
No, 76 King Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 76 King Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 King Ave has units with dishwashers.

